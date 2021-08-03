A Message from The Foundation Board of Trustees

Cape May County is designated as a “Coast Guard Community,” one of a select number of cities and counties in the Nation. The honor is reserved for communities that show special support and consideration for the Coast Guard and was awarded to Cape May County in 2015 after approval by the United States Coast Guard and an act of Congress. The Foundation partners with the County of Cape May, its 16 municipalities, and community organizations throughout the year to present activities that educate about the deep connections between the Coast Guard and the region.