Showing Our Pride: Coast Guard Community Signage

Have you seen Coast Guard Community signs in your travels around Cape May County? These are one way that we show our pride for our Coast Guard Community designation. The County of Cape May led a signage program that culminated in production of 4’ by 6’ road signs placed at all entry points to the County, as well as two signs for each of the County’s sixteen municipalities. The signs bear the Coast Guard crest and read “Welcome to Cape May County: A Proud Coast Guard Community,” or include the municipality name and the phrase “a Coast Guard Community Member.”