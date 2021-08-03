Cancel
NBA

Report: Talen Horton-Tucker agrees to big contract extension with Lakers

By Michael Swain
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTalen Horton-Tucker will likely be the highest-paid Cyclone in the NBA this coming season after the guard reportedly agreed to a new contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Horton-Tucker agreed to a three-year, $32 million deal that will see him earn just over $10.6 million annually.

