Wharton benefits from full offseason during Chiefs camp

Few positions have drawn the eyes as much as a reworked offensive line at Chiefs Training Camp this summer.

As of Tuesday, the five players running as the starters weren’t available on the roster a year ago. Orlando Brown Jr. and Joe Thuney were veterans acquired in the offseason, while draftees Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith join 2020 opt-out Lucas Niang along the front side.

The Chiefs’ staff got a real chance to see what they’re made of with full padded practices starting for the first time this offseason Tuesday.

“I like the competition, and they’re working,” head coach Andy Reid said of the 1-on-1 competition between the offensive and defensive lines. “They’re trying to get better at what they’re doing and working their fundamentals and techniques when it’s live, so I appreciated that. I thought it was good work there.”

While the defensive line has faced as much of a revamp, there are still new elements brought in with the addition of tackle Jarran Reed and the possibility of Chris Jones playing a significant amount of snaps at defensive end.

A surprise last offseason out of Missouri S&T, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton has made sure not to become content with making the team and defining a role last season. He finished 2020 with two sacks and 14 tackles.

Wharton told reporters Tuesday he replied mainly on his high energy to make plays as a rookie and spent this offseason redefining his game.

“I did a lot of things as far as yoga, Pilates, just working my hands a little bit more because that’s where I feel I lacked in the game,” said Wharton “Last year, I really came in just ready to go — using my motor. I haven’t lost my motor, but that’s where it really was last year.”

As with most rookies who spend time getting into shape for the combine and to impress physically, Wharton was able to use a full traditional offseason to grow off his rookie showing.

“I feel like it’s gonna help a lot. I ain’t never seen none of this,” Wharton said of training camp in St. Joseph. “I’m still soaking it in like it’s my first year with all this. I feel like it will help a lot. OTAs, we were able to go out, then I was able to go train again. I feel like it will help a lot.”

INJURY NOTES

Tyreek Hill left practice early and didn’t return with knee tendonitis, according to Reid. Hill was spotted wearing a patellar strap to practice. … Juan Thornhill (groin), Charvarius Ward (eye), Chad Williams (groin), Nick Keizer (back) and Mick Rimmers (back) missed practice. … Darwin Thompson remains on the COVID-19 list. … Travis Kelce practiced in full for the second straight day while Anthony Hitchens didn’t participate in the team periods.

