Benedictine football ranked 17th in preseason poll

Benedictine head coach Joel Osborn calls an offensive play from the sideline against Hastings College at Larry Wilcox Stadium. James Howey | Atchison Globe

The Benedictine Ravens will open their first season under head coach Joel Osborn ranked in the NAIA Top 25, earning the No. 17 spot in the preseason poll released Monday.

The Ravens went 8-2 in the 2020-21 season. The Ravens were 7-2 when longtime coach Larry Wilcox announced his retirement in the fall and the school hired Osborn, the former Northwest offensive coordinator.

The Ravens won their lone game under Osborn 42-0 against Hastings in April but came up short of a postseason bid.

Heart rivals Grand View (5) and Baker (7) are also ranked in the top 25 to begin the season.

The Ravens open the season August 28 at William Penn.

