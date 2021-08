One of the highlights for Baylor last year was a solid defensive game against Oklahoma in Norman last season. “There’s a lot of pride on defense,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “We’ve got guys on that side of the ball that recognize what great play is and having ownership of that and really work hard to elevate that. And it’s personal to them. And so I appreciate that. And I think it came out that night, particularly. I think per that night, I think one of the things with playing OU, is that they’re so multiple. And the game can go in so many different directions. And I think Coach (Riley) is such an adept play caller. And is this kind of where the game’s going? Is he just setting me up here? Is this because this is what’s really happening, or is this because this is a ploy to try to get me to move where I don’t want to move?