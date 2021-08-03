Brittain's Car Wash makes donation to Food for Greater Elgin

Long Grove Vintage Days returns for a sixth year from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Hosted by the Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association the two-day street market is for all things vintage, antique, reclaimed, repurposed, upcycled and handmade. The event, focused mainly on the 400 block of Robert Parker Coffin Road, will feature vintage vendors, pony rides, a miniature golf setup at various merchants, food, beverages and live music on several stages. The Long Grove Historical Society will host the inauguration of the first Dog Mayor of Long Grove at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and a penny carnival at noon Sunday. There is no charge for admission or parking. Visit https://longgrove.org/festivals/vintage-days/.