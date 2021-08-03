Cancel
Can Columbus Infrastructure Handle All The Commuters Returning To Work?

 2 days ago
As more and more workers return to in-person jobs, can Columbus infrastructure handle the “new normal” for rush-hour traffic?. That’s what the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation sought to determine in its new 2021 U.S. City Roads Report. The Foundation, the nonprofit affiliate of the U.S. Chamber, ranked the “cities where drivers may encounter fewer problems — and notes the places where headaches may be the worst.”

