Steak salad is a summery twist on the classic wedge
We didn't eat out much when I was a kid, but when we did — whether we went to Applebee's or Carson's Ribs or the nearest diner — we almost always started with a "house salad," invariably consisting of chunks of iceberg lettuce sprinkled with grated carrots or rounds of cucumber and maybe a few slices of red onion. When the server asked what dressing I wanted with it, for as long as I can remember, I always replied:www.texarkanagazette.com
Comments / 0