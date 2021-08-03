Steak salad is a summery twist on the classic wedge

Pretty much anything is possible with the aid of a slow cooker, including a delicious steak meal. While many people use their slow cooker for soup, Mexican dishes, and dips, there are plenty of other ways to also use the device — including with steak. This recipe for slow cooker smothered steak is filled with amazing flavors and two pounds of sirloin steak, helping to curb your red meat craving in a hurry. Another great part about the recipe is that it requires little fuss with just 10 minutes of prep time. The rest of the time, you can kick back, relax, and let your slow cooker do all of the work for you.