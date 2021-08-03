Elections Division Approves “Let’s Do Better” Initiative for November Ballot
Known as “Let’s Do Better,” the initiative is asking voters to create an ordinance that will allow property owners to sue the City if it fails to clean up a homeless encampment within 72 hours of notice. It also would require the City to provide no more than four safe outdoor spaces within the city and that each space includes running water, restroom facilities, and lighting, all of which must be paid for by city tax revenues.www.denvervoice.org
