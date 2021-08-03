Montgomery County citizens raise concerns of meeting access
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County citizens raised concerns Tuesday morning about the lack of access to committee meetings on spending COVID-19 relief dollars in the county. Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Montgomery County supervisors heard public comments from three county citizens in regards to committee meeting access. Barb Nelson says she was hoping the public would be able to provide suggestions and present current needs for how the board could spend the American Rescue Plan funding dollars.www.kmaland.com
