Santa Barbara Unified School Board Will Consider COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Teachers, Staff
The Santa Barbara Unified School District wants to require all teachers and staff members to get vaccinated prior to the upcoming school year, which begins Aug. 17. The Board of Education will hold a special meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. to vote on the matter, as the numbers of new novel coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related hospitalizations continue to grow throughout the county and the state. The proposed resolution calls for mandatory vaccines or weekly testing.www.noozhawk.com
