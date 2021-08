Yaba Java Cafe is projected to open sometime in August at 3935 S. Lake Forest Drive, Ste. 125, McKinney. The cafe will offer a full range of coffee and espresso beverages, from cappuccinos to lattes and hot and cold coffees as well as juices and made-in-house Italian cream sodas. In addition, the business will serve pastries and sweets from Bidi, an Italian company based out of New Jersey, as well as fresh muffins and other pastries. Food items will include quiches and breakfast sandwiches as well as pizza and paninis and specialty dishes such as lamb racks, salmon, kebabs and flatbread.