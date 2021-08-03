Cancel
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County's coronavirus data for Tuesday

By Staff reports
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday. Category 08/03/21 Change. Cases 64,729 +449. Hospitalizations 3,686. Deaths 1,030. Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for...

