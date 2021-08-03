Gordon Dwaine Sheets, 58, of Pahrump, Nev., passed away suddenly Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Cottonwood Cove, Nev. Dwaine was born July 18, 1963, in Moscow to Gordon and Betty (Hancock) Sheets. Dwaine was raised in Moscow and graduated from Moscow Senior High School in 1982. His rural childhood life was filled with small town adventures at 4-H, pig showing, O-mok-sees and rodeos. He also had an exceptional talent playing first base on the baseball team. He was a wrestler and on the football team. Dwaine talked often and fondly of his childhood memories with brother Tony, riding bicycles, motorcycles and playing baseball. So close in age, the two were inseparable. Sister Shari and brother Terry rounded out the Sheets family. Dwaine had a great childhood complete with family camping trips, building houses, the Latah County Fair and rodeos.