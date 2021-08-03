Cancel
Mississippi State

Here's where Northeast Mississippi schools stand on requiring face masks for the 2021-22 school year

By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal
 2 days ago
In this file photo from August 2020, masked Tupelo High School students begin the new school year.  Thomas Wells | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

With no statewide mask mandate in place, Gov. Tate Reeves has left it up to individual school districts to determine whether they will require face masks be worn by students in Mississippi's K-12 schools.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mississippi State Department of Health have recommended that all students, staff and visitors in indoor K-12 settings wear a mask.

Most districts will require students to wear face masks while riding school buses, but inside school buildings and in the classroom, each district decides.

Here's a list of schools in our area, organized alphabetically, that are currently requiring masks for all students, requiring masks for some students/at some times or making masks optional.

MASKS REQUIRED FOR ALL STUDENTS

Aberdeen School District

Calhoun County School District

Marshall County School District

Okolona School District

Oxford School District

Tupelo Public School District

Starkville Oktibbeha School District

MASKS REQUIRED FOR SOME STUDENTS/AT SOME TIMES

Amory School District - Unvaccinated students are required to mask. Vaccinated individuals are not.

Holly Springs School District - Face coverings will be required upon entering and during the time spent on the bus, when entering the buildings and in any area where social distancing is difficult. Students will be able to pull the mask down below the chin when not in use.

MASKS OPTIONAL FOR STUDENTS

Alcorn School District

Baldwyn Public School District

Benton County School District

Booneville School District

Chickasaw County School District

Corinth School District

Itawamba County School District

Lafayette County School District

Lee County School District

Monroe County School District

Nettleton School District

New Albany School District

North Tippah School District

Pontotoc City School District

Pontotoc County School District

South Tippah School District

Tishomingo County School District

Union County School District

This list will be updated to reflect any changes to face mask protocol made by school districts.

