Here's where Northeast Mississippi schools stand on requiring face masks for the 2021-22 school year
With no statewide mask mandate in place, Gov. Tate Reeves has left it up to individual school districts to determine whether they will require face masks be worn by students in Mississippi's K-12 schools.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mississippi State Department of Health have recommended that all students, staff and visitors in indoor K-12 settings wear a mask.
Most districts will require students to wear face masks while riding school buses, but inside school buildings and in the classroom, each district decides.
Here's a list of schools in our area, organized alphabetically, that are currently requiring masks for all students, requiring masks for some students/at some times or making masks optional.
MASKS REQUIRED FOR ALL STUDENTS
Aberdeen School District
Calhoun County School District
Marshall County School District
Okolona School District
Oxford School District
Tupelo Public School District
Starkville Oktibbeha School District
MASKS REQUIRED FOR SOME STUDENTS/AT SOME TIMES
Amory School District - Unvaccinated students are required to mask. Vaccinated individuals are not.
Holly Springs School District - Face coverings will be required upon entering and during the time spent on the bus, when entering the buildings and in any area where social distancing is difficult. Students will be able to pull the mask down below the chin when not in use.
MASKS OPTIONAL FOR STUDENTS
Alcorn School District
Baldwyn Public School District
Benton County School District
Booneville School District
Chickasaw County School District
Corinth School District
Itawamba County School District
Lafayette County School District
Lee County School District
Monroe County School District
Nettleton School District
New Albany School District
North Tippah School District
Pontotoc City School District
Pontotoc County School District
South Tippah School District
Tishomingo County School District
Union County School District
This list will be updated to reflect any changes to face mask protocol made by school districts.
Comments / 0