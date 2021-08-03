Cancel
YNP announces lottery for 2021-2022 Non-Commercially Guided Snowmobile Access Program

By YNP press release
rexburgstandardjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of August 1, people may apply to the 2021-2022 winter lottery for permits to snowmobile in Yellowstone without a commercial guide. Authorized in 2013, the Non-Commercially Guided Snowmobile Access Program allows one group of up to five snowmobiles to enter Yellowstone from each of its four winter entrances per day.

#Yellowstone National Park#Snowmobiles#Ynp
