Larry A. Sonnen
On Friday, July 30, 2021, Larry A. Sonnen peacefully passed at his home in Cottonwood. Larry was born May 13, 1941, the second child of Ben and Victoria Sonnen, in Greencreek. After graduating in 1959 from Greencreek High School, he started his construction career with George Crea. His career continued with Konen Rock in Cottonwood and moving with them later to Moscow. In 1970, he joined Seubert Excavators in Cottonwood, working loyally for 40 years before retiring.lmtribune.com
