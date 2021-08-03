Shawn Luke Belieu
On Saturday, July 17, 2021, Shawn Luke Belieu, 32, a former Clarkston resident, passed away in a Tucson, Ariz., hospital. He resided in Douglas, Ariz. He was born Oct. 9, 1988, in Vancouver, Wash., to Robert and Tammy Belieu (DeBusk). Shawn attended Mark Morris High School in Longview, Wash., where he maintained a 4.0 GPA. He had a degree in computer graphics and design and was a certified diesel mechanic. He was owner and operator of Belieu Enterprises with a logo of B.E.S.T.lmtribune.com
