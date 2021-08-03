Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Hancock County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Harrison County in southern Mississippi * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 633 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Kiln and Shoreline Park.alerts.weather.gov
