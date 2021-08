Submitted photo

The 2021-2022 Board of Directors of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons was recently installed at Constantino’s in Clarks Summit. Pictured, from left, front row, is Past District Governor Gus Vlassis, who inducted the new board; back row: Billy Angel, Mike Wademan, Roger Mattes, Dave Griffin, Ryan Campbell, Leah Rudolph, Maryclaire Kretsch-Green and Janice Bevacqua.