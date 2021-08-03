Cancel
Business

Fidelity Bank welcomes new bankers

Abington Journal
Abington Journal
 6 days ago
Dougherty

DUNMORE — Daniel J. Santaniello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, is pleased to announce two new Bankers have joined the company.

Derek Cronauer has been hired as Assistant Vice President and Business Relationship Manager. Cronauer brings nearly a decade of community banking experience to his new role at Fidelity Bank. Embracing a philosophy of relationship banking, he works closely with business owners in Luzerne County to assess their financial needs and help them achieve their goals. He provides consultation on a wide range of services, from basic banking needs to financing solutions, retirement planning, and more.

Cronauer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from King’s College, Wilkes-Barre, and is licensed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). He also holds a Pennsylvania Life, Accident & Health, Fixed Annuity license. Cronauer is a graduate of the Class of 2019 of Leadership Wilkes-Barre.

Kelley Dougherty has been named Retail Branch Manager at Fidelity’s Financial Center in Scranton. In her role, Dougherty manages the daily operations of the Financial Center, serving the needs of clients in Scranton and neighboring communities.

Dougherty holds a Bachelor of Science degree in tourism and hospitality management with a business minor from Temple University, Philadelphia. Active in the community, she is a member of the Ballet Theatre of Scranton, and multiple Chambers of Commerce, including Scranton, the Wyoming Valley, and Pittston. She is also a Zumba Instructor at ProFitness in Moosic.

