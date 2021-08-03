Cancel
Submitted photo

The A.O.H. Paul “Hook” O’Malley Division 4 will be having a free Summer Family Drive-In Movie Night at the Circle Drive-In on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk. The feature movie will be “Despicable Me.” It will be fun for all. We are asking for a donation of canned goods and other non-perishable items for local food banks. From left are John Brazil, Joseph Holland, Rob Sherry, President Patrick O’Malley, Tom Lynch, and Robert Fletcher.

