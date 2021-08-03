Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Six Munley Law attorneys recognized by Pennsylvania Super Lawyers

Abington Journal
Abington Journal
 6 days ago
Robert W. Munley III

SCRANTON — Munley Law is pleased to announce that six of their lawyers have been included in the 2021 Edition of Pennsylvania Super Lawyers.

Marion K. Munley, Robert W. Munley, III, Daniel W. Munley, James Christopher Munley, and John M. Mulcahey all received the designation, which recognizes only 5% of attorneys in the United States.

Marion Munley was also named a Top 50 Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyer. In addition, Katie Nealon was named to the 2021 list of Pennsylvania’s Rising Stars, which acknowledges just 2.5% of American lawyers who have been practicing for less than 10 years.

To be included in Super Lawyers, an attorney must be nominated by his/her peers or identified by the Super Lawyers research department; lawyers cannot nominate themselves nor can they pay to be recognized on the list. Nominated attorneys are subjected to a thorough evaluation and selection process.

Clarks Summit PA News, Sports, Features, and Events

