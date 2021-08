It certainly wasn’t a surprise to learn that Take-Two and Rockstar would be bringing the incredibly successful GTA V to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S in some form, so when it was announced during a State of Play last year, the world collectively nodded. “Yep, that’s about right”. I don’t think anyone was jumping out of their seats, fist pumping at the idea of a slightly better looking 8 year old game, but for a second there, there was hope for a GTA VI announcement. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be.