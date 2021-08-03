Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Best quarterbacks in Madden 22

By Chris Studley
gamepur.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWide receivers and running backs are important to any offense, and no one will doubt that. But no offense is complete without a general, and that’s exactly what a quarterback needs to be in the NFL. There are quite a few active QBs that, one day, could be headed to Canton, as well as a few that are emerging as elite players on the field. But who does EA Sports think are the best quarterbacks today? Let’s take a look at the highest-rated QBs in Madden 22.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Pat Mahomes
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Seahawks#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Ea Sports#Ovr#Packers#Texans#Titans#Bills#Throw Power#Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Technology
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Video Games
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson, Ciara Photo Is Going Viral

Russell Wilson and Ciara celebrated their five-year anniversary in a pretty big way. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his superstar wife celebrated their anniversary with a special photograph. Wilson, 32, and Ciara, 35, recreated an iconic photograph while on vacation in Europe. People.com had some details on the special photo:
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: 1 Clear Winner In Broncos QB Competition Today

The Denver Broncos have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the NFL heading into the 2021 season. With starter Drew Lock returning for a third year and veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater joining the ranks, there are plenty of unanswered questions at this year’s training camp. But, according to...
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
Posted by
The Spun

Video Of Jameis Winston At Saints Practice Going Viral

A hilarious video of Jameis Winston at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday morning is going viral. Winston is currently competing for the starting quarterback job with Taysom Hill. Many believe Winston is the favorite for the job, though Hill has been with the Saints for much longer. While Winston...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLPeople

Watch Patrick Mahomes' Baby Daughter Sterling, 5 Months, Surprise Him with 'Good News'

Sterling Skye delivered her dad some good news in the cutest way!. On Friday, the 5-month-old daughter of NFL star Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews, both 25, helped to surprise her dad with the exciting news that he would again be joining the "99 Club" as part of the soon-to-be-released Madden NFL '22 video game. (A 99 OVR is the highest rating a player can earn in Madden.)
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Singles Out 1 Announcer For His Performance

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he isn’t thrilled with how his situation with the Green Bay Packers was handled by the sports media. However, the Green Bay Packers quarterback appears to be a fan of at least one prominent sports broadcaster. Late Tuesday night, Rodgers – who has...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Another Jameis Winston Offseason Workout Goes Viral

With New Orleans Saints training camp just around the corner, quarterback Jameis Winston appears to be getting ready the only way he knows how: with another strange workout. Winston was caught on camera again conducting yet another bizarre offseason drill. This time, the workout involved a towel and a dog.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best quarterbacks Colts must trade for with Carson Wentz undergoing surgery

After trading for Carson Wentz this offseason with the hopes of having him back at full strength, it looks as if the Indianapolis Colts took a big risk by trading for the injury-prone quarterback. With Wentz now needing surgery on his foot and expected to miss a huge portion of the upcoming NFL season, the Colts will now be scrambling to find a replacement at quarterback that can hold them over until Wentz is back at full strength.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLESPN

'Omaha! Omaha!' How Peyton Manning changed quarterbacking forever

INDIANAPOLIS -- The record-breaking play some 17 years ago was like something drawn up by kids in the dirt. But it further established Peyton Manning as the NFL's greatest quarterback at the line of scrimmage. Manning secretly told receiver Brandon Stokley he would give him the "smash symbol" -- a...
NFLfantasypros.com

Boom, Bust, and Everything In Between – Running Backs (2021 Fantasy Football)

Boom, bust, and everything in between. What does that mean, exactly? If this is your first time reading this piece, you might be wondering that. When someone mentions that “Player X recorded five RB1 performances last year,” it irks me a bit. It’s like saying something to the effect of “Kareem Hunt was the RB10 last year, so he was a solid low-end RB1.” Ask anyone who rostered him in fantasy last year if he was the 10th best running back. He scored fewer than 12.2 PPR points in 8-of-16 games. Stating where someone finished for a particular week doesn’t do us any good, either, because variance is a real thing.
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets Sign QB Josh Johnson

The Jets have signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson. He had reportedly worked out for the team last week along with Sean Mannion. Johnson is the ultimate journeyman. He has played in four different professional leagues for sixteen teams. You might remember he had a brief stint with the Jets in 2015 preseason after Geno Smith was sidelined with a broken jaw. The Jets were short on quarterbacks at that point and didn’t want to expose Ryan Fitzpatrick to extensive work so they briefly brought in Johnson and Matt Flynn to close out the preseason.

Comments / 0

Community Policy