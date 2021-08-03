Cancel
GALLERY: Look back at South Jersey speakeasies

By CJ Fairfield
Atlantic City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProhibition, formally known at the Volstead Act, prohibited the manufacturing and sale of alcoholic beverages and was officially enacted on Jan. 16 1920. The new law didn’t exactly stop the flow of liquor. Secret clubs, known as speakeasies, popped up in back rooms of businesses and homes, Americans made gin in bathtubs and organized crime—mobs—took control of the sale of bootleg liquor as the demand for booze became a lucrative business. Take a look back at some of those clubs.

