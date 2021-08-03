GALLERY: Look back at South Jersey speakeasies

Listen, all of us who reside in the southern region of the Garden State aren't too keen on being grouped in with the rest of New Jersey. If we're traveling and the first thing people ask us is if we know Snooki and JWoww from MTV's 'Jersey Shore', let's just say we won't exactly be thrilled with the question. By the way, the answer for most of us is "no." Although, I have to admit, I personally LOVE both of them. They're hilarious! That show aired when I was a teenager, so what do you want from me?