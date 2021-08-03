Cancel
Rochester, NY

Local advocates call for compensation transparency in honor of National Black Women’s Equal Pay Day

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report by the National Women’s Law Center, Black women have to work 8 additional months to earn what white men make in one year. On Tuesday local and state officials gathered with community members at the Liberty Pole in Rochester to bring awareness for National Black Women's Equal Pay Day. Organizers from the Pay Equity Coalition are hoping to bring change on a legislative level.

