Tunkhannock a lively destination

Our 16th Annual River Day could not have been better. The weather was perfect, 1200-1400 people attended the festivities, all of the music was spectacular, and the presentations and activities were fun and enlightening for all ages.

Unfortunately, because of the recent storms, the Susquehanna River was not in the best state for the kayak trips, so they had to be canceled, but everything else was perfect.

I helped man the Dietrich Theater booth, so I had the chance to observe Rock Painting up close. The look of concentration on the faces of both children and adults as they chose their rocks, then carefully painted them, was so much fun to watch.

And all members of some families got into the act of painting the murals of the four seasons of the Susquehanna River. The ongoing music at the pavilion was the background for all of the activities, brought to us by the JP Williams Blues Band & Ekay Pereyra, the Build and Bang Band Camp with the Ziegers, Tom Flannery and Brett Alexander, and Dave Brown & the Dishonest Fiddlers. Many thought the musical highlights were: Ekat Pereyra joining JP Williams with her powerful interpretation of the blues; the children joining Abi and Tim Zieger, each with a homemade instrument; the perfect pairing of the voices of Tom Flannery and Brett Alexander as the performed songs of The Band and others as well as their own songs; and the foot stomping beat of Dave Brown & the Dishonest Fiddlers, only dishonest in that their band of four string players includes not one fiddler.

The night ended with joyful dancing at the pavilion, inspired by the “Fiddlers.” A River Day to remember, for sure.

Winding up week two of the Summer Fest, I have been able to see six of the 19 foreign and independent films, with one more week to go, ending on Thursday, Aug. 5.

The most popular movies so far have been “Dream Horse,” “Queen Bees,” “12 Mighty Orphans,” and “Six Minutes to Midnight,” all of them clear winners.

I just want to tell you about several others that are little gems, not to be missed.

“The Truffle Hunters,” a slice of life film, will take you into a totally new world that will put a smile on your face. One review suggests it is really a film about dogs, because they are so important to the truffle hunters. Dogs are truly valued and loved, but you will also see what life is like in the area in Italy so famous because of truffles.

“Together Together” is another little treasure that has charmed many, telling the story of a single man and his relationship with the surrogate birth mother for his child. It is unusual to witness a platonic relationship like this one, truly charming to watch.

Finally, “Sublet” is another way to understand and appreciate another kind of relationship between two men, a relationship that helps heal grieving and loneliness. Three films to take you out of your own world and better understand others.

Our Families in Nature class at Riverside Park is winding down, but it is so special that we will be bringing its teacher Terra McAulliffe back in the near future.

And mark your calendars now for our popular Touch a Truck event for the whole family at Lazybrook Park in Tunkhannock from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, a chance to bring the kids to touch and climb into all kinds of trucks and other vehicles, including big rigs.

A major fundraiser for the theater, the Dietrich Fundraising Committee has been working all year to plan for this special event. This year there will be food trucks and other vendors to help make the day complete. Just $5 per person. You and your family and all your friends are invited. For information about Touch a Truck 2021, call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022, ext. 3.

In the meantime, come see a movie in one of our four theaters, blockbuster recent releases or a film festival movie.

Make Tunkhannock a destination to come see Christmas in July, the whimsical miniature theaters by Stephen Hendrickson that will be here until September.

At the same time, park in the back of the theater and see the iconic Nicholson Bridge (Tunkhannock Viaduct) mural by Bob Lizza on the back wall. Soon another mural is to be installed by Bob on the Bridge Street wall. More about that later.

A perfect plan is to come to Tunkhannock to shop in one of our wonderful shops, have lunch or dinner in one of our many eateries, then see a movie at the Dietrich. We are just waiting to welcome you.