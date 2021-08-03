Launching into a Stellar VBS

CLARKS GREEN — This year’s Vacation Bible School at Clarks Green United Methodist Church will be a blast.

A blast off, that is, to a space adventure called “To Mars and Beyond.”

Children from pre-K to grade 5 will get to explore the galaxy with games, crafts, music and science experiments from Monday, Aug. 9, to Friday, Aug. 13, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The games will include planet finding, in which the children will look for “planets” blindfolded as another child gives direction.

In a game called space race, they will move an inflatable planet to the finish line using a pool noodle.

They will also try to get frisbees in a basket — a game called Flying Saucers.

Children will engage in creating their own space-related crafts. They will make their own galaxy wind chimes, space robots made of clay, and a 3D planet scene.

The VBS will have science experiments that will let kids channel their own inner astronaut. They will get to launch balloons that will rocket through a string. The will learn the four states of matter as they create their own space slime. A chance to build a spacecraft safe enough to land an astronaut will also be on hand.

Bible lessons will focus on stories such as the Good Samaritan, Daniel and the Lions Den, and Jesus healing ten lepers.

During the week, a robot named EP-320 will meet the children and interact with them using his eyes that light up. On Friday, parents are welcome to join their children and participate in a potluck dinner. They will be able to see their kids’ artworks and science experiments they created in an art gallery and visit their children’s favorite Space Station.

Children will be able to take their projects home afterwards. There is no charge to this event. Parents may pre-register their children by visiting https://forms.gle.nTdKLfJn647RFQms8 or by visiting the church website (http://www.clarksgreenumc.org), where there will be able to find a link to the registration form.