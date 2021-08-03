Cancel
Lackawanna County, PA

Meditation on the River to be held

Posted by 
Abington Journal
Abington Journal
 6 days ago

Lackawanna County through the ARTS Engage! Program is sponsoring Meditation On the River, featuring meditation and music at Sweeney’s Beach, 40 Poplar St., Scranton, which began Sunday, Aug. 1, and running until Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Dealing with COVID-19 has been the cause of much stress and anxiety in Lackawanna County and this program aims to offer an opportunity for relaxation and stress relief for better mental health. Participants will be taken through an hour of meditation led by Donya Jackson of Breathe and Prosper.

The series is also designed to encourage visitation to Sweeney’s Beach in the Pinebrook section of North Scranton, an underutilized space along the Lackawanna River. Local musicians who have lost revenue to due to COVID-19 will be performing at the program.

For more information on this free program, contact the Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department at 570-496-1724 or email arts-culture@lackawannacounty.org. A Facebook page has been created with additional information about the series.

Abington Journal

Abington Journal

Clarks Summit PA News, Sports, Features, and Events

