Sal Felice’s favorite story about his recent experience playing in the 41st U.S. Senior Open Championship happened on his very first day at the course in Omaha, Nebraska. “I went out to the range the day I arrived and asked for golf balls to practice with,” he said. “Typically, they give you a bucket of golf balls that are all beat up and old with stripes on them. But at the Championships, they ask you if you want Titleist Pro balls or Titleist Pro V1. And they are brand new golf balls! I was so smitten, I would have been perfectly content to just be hitting balls on the driving range all weekend.”