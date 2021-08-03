Recreational sports: Bracy’s 76 earns Women’s NNY Golf medalist honors
MASSENA — Dannie Bracy’s round of 76 took Medalist Honors at the Northern New York 6-Women Tournament in Massena on July 21. The 76, her lowest in tournament play this season, bested golfers from Malone, Canton, Gouverneur, Potsdam, Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, and Massena. Bracy plays the number one spot for the Ogdensburg Ladies Golf Association and led OLGA to a 5th-place position. Jean Bracy playing in the Senior slot, tied with Marie Vrooman of Gouverneur for nine holes.www.nny360.com
Comments / 0