Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Recreational sports: Bracy’s 76 earns Women’s NNY Golf medalist honors

nny360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASSENA — Dannie Bracy’s round of 76 took Medalist Honors at the Northern New York 6-Women Tournament in Massena on July 21. The 76, her lowest in tournament play this season, bested golfers from Malone, Canton, Gouverneur, Potsdam, Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, and Massena. Bracy plays the number one spot for the Ogdensburg Ladies Golf Association and led OLGA to a 5th-place position. Jean Bracy playing in the Senior slot, tied with Marie Vrooman of Gouverneur for nine holes.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Nny#Women#Gouverneur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Allyson Felix Earns 10th Career Medal, Matches Carl Lewis Record for Most Decorated U.S. Track Athlete

Allyson Felix finished third in the 400 meters Friday to win her 10th career medal and become the most-decorated woman in the history of Olympic track. The 35-year-old Felix, a stalwart of American track and field, started in the outside lane and outraced Stephenie Ann McPherson of Jamaica to take third place by 0.15 seconds. Shaunae Miller-Uibo blew away the field, winning in 48.36 seconds to defend her Olympic title from Rio de Janeiro. Felix’s 10th Olympic medal broke a tie with Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey; her record matches that of Carl Lewis, who also won 10 medals and was alone as the...
Golfnny360.com

Recreational sports: Jones leads NNY Junior Golf tourney at Partridge Run

CANTON — Canton’s Ryan Jones shot an 18-hole total of a two-over par 74 to win the Northern New York Junior Golf Tour event on July 20 at Partridge Run Golf Course. Jones was three shots better than Canton natives Sam Sieminski and John O’Neill and Gouverneur’s Dylan Farr to win the 16-18 year old division. Potsdam’s Ian Van Wagner also fired a 74 to win the 13-15 division.
Lake Monticello, VAfluvannareview.com

Women’s golf at the Lake – Three options and a tournament

The Lake Monticello golf course is friendlier to women golfers than is often the case. At the lake, women can choose between the eighteen-hole ladies golf group, the nine-hole ladies golf group or the Pink Flamingos. The women also have a team that plays against women from other courses around the area in the Jefferson League.
Prince Edward County, VAfarmvilleherald.com

Golf team earns academic honor

The Hampden-Sydney College golf team has earned the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) All-Academic Team Award for the third-straight year. The Tigers are among just 32 NCAA Division III men’s programs nationwide recognized by the GCAA for posting team grade point averages of 3.0 or higher for the 2020-21 academic year.
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

UWGB Women’s Golf places among nation’s best in academics

The UW-Green Bay women’s golf program was recognized among the top 25 programs in the nation for academics. The UWGB team came in fourth on the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s academic top 25 list. The golfers turned in a combined grade-point-average of 3.951. The Phoenix trailed only New Mexico, Stanford, and Arkansas State. The Phoenix also placed six student-athletes on the WGCA All-American Scholar Team.
Rockford, ILWIFR

The Men’s & Women’s Golf Classic tees off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was day 1 of the Men’s and Women’s Golf Classic hosted by Ingersoll Golf Course. Although a brutally hot day, 96 golfers came out bright and early for the Classic. Participants include TJ Baker, the two-time Aldeen Cup winner and Cody Rhymer, the Winnebago County...
Golfnny360.com

Recreational sports: Pepsi Cola, Place lead State Park Men’s Golf League

Ed Barr was the lone golfer to break 40 as the recent rains created challenging scoring conditions for week 11 in the Men’s 4-Man Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park. Pepsi Cola and the Place adapted well to the softer fairways and engaging fringes with a rounds of seven and six under and Team HAHA finished the week atop the league standings with a 30-36 lead over the HillBillies RIP.
Golfcutbankpioneerpress.com

East Glacier Women’s Golf

In week four of play the competition is getting harder and harder to beat. However, Party of Fore was victorious over Smoking Lady Tees. These teams had the most even match-up with handicaps and basically played hole for hole. Team Party of Fore consists of Teri Valandra, Tracy Valandra, Lashonda...
Easton, MAstonehillskyhawks.com

Women's Tennis Earns ITA Academic Honors

Ormesher earns ITA Scholar-Athlete honors for the third-straight year (PHOTO BY Doug Monson/Stonehill Athletics) Skyhawks named ITA All-Academic Team for third-straight year and fourth time overall. Program-record matching six student-athletes earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status. EASTON, Mass. (July 26, 2021) – The Stonehill College women's tennis program has been recognized for...
Columbus, OHohiodominicanpanthers.com

Women's Golf Reveals 2021 Fall Schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Dominican women's golf program has released its fall slate to kick off the 2021-22 season. The Panthers are scheduled to compete in five events this fall, spanning Sept. 18 through Oct. 17. Highlighting the list of tournaments is a new event hosted by ODU. The Black & Gold will now open the season with the Champions of Women's Golf Classic, a 36-hole event scheduled to be played at Champions Golf Course in Columbus, Ohio.
GolfThe Tribune

UNC women’s track and field, men’s golf earn more academic recognition

Northern Colorado athletics continues to rack up academic awards, this time for the track and field team and men’s golf program. The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named the UNC women’s to its scholar academic team. All selections must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA. Northern...
Educationmilfordmirror.com

Marshall earns dean's list honors

Rose Marshall of Jacksonville has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Knox College in Galesburg. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a 3.6 or higher grade point average.
GolfKNOX News Radio

Amendt is new UND women’s golf coach

UND has a new women’s golf coach. Travis Amendt comes to the Fighting Hawks after serving as an assistant coach at Mount Saint Mary’s of Maryland… and Montana State. He previously spent ten years as a golf instructor for academies in Phoenix, Las Vegas and southern California.
Hot Springs, VAtherecorderonline.com

Women’s amateur golf championship held at Homestead’s Old Course

HOT SPRINGS — Andrea Miller completed a back-to-back run through the Virginia State Golf Association Women’s Senior Amateur Championship on The Homestead’s Old Course Friday. Miller (The Club at Glenmore) topped Joanne Kitusky (The Dominion Club) 3-and-1 in the tournament championship match adding the 2021 title to the crown she...
Wayne, NEwaynedailynews.com

WSC Women’s Golf Adds Two Transfers

WAYNE – Following a shortened spring schedule for the Wayne State College women’s golf team, head coach Joey Baldwin had added to his 2021-22 signing class ahead of their fall season. According to a release from the Wayne State Athletics office, two transfers will join the Wildcat women’s golf program...
Sportskjzz.com

Ute's Men's Golf Coach Garrett Clegg On Talkin' Sports

(KUTV) - The University of Utah Men’s Golf program is one that’s on the rise and everyone in the Pac-12 conference knows that! More proof in the pudding is the fact that back to back years, the final pairing at the Utah State Men’s Amateur Tournament has come down to a pair of Utes. Most-recently Freshman Martin Leon, who won the whole thing in 2021, and Blake Tomlinson who’s finished runner up in back to back go’s. On a recent Saturday night edition of Talkin’ Sports Adam Mikulich invited Head Coach Garrett Clegg into the 2 News studios to chat about the state of the program, and the local and international players that he’s recruited to Utah. He’s the first in-studio guest on a Talkin’ Sports show since before the start of the pandemic and a great interview!

Comments / 0

Community Policy