Recreational sports: Bracy’s 76 earns Women’s NNY Golf medalist honors

(KUTV) - The University of Utah Men’s Golf program is one that’s on the rise and everyone in the Pac-12 conference knows that! More proof in the pudding is the fact that back to back years, the final pairing at the Utah State Men’s Amateur Tournament has come down to a pair of Utes. Most-recently Freshman Martin Leon, who won the whole thing in 2021, and Blake Tomlinson who’s finished runner up in back to back go’s. On a recent Saturday night edition of Talkin’ Sports Adam Mikulich invited Head Coach Garrett Clegg into the 2 News studios to chat about the state of the program, and the local and international players that he’s recruited to Utah. He’s the first in-studio guest on a Talkin’ Sports show since before the start of the pandemic and a great interview!