As active buying returned to grain and financial markets, livestock futures drew the “short straw” as triple-digit losses were plentiful in cattle and hog markets. Any sense of market momentum earlier in the week seemed to be quickly offset as widespread pressure developed in the livestock markets Thursday. Lean hog futures took most of the heat, as October futures closed limit lower with $3 per cwt losses. With exception of soon to expire August lean hog futures, all contracts through August 2022 posted triple-digit losses. Triple-digit losses seen in all nearby live cattle and feeder cattle futures added further questions about the ability to spark a late week rally Friday, and uncertainty of cash market moves.