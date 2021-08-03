Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers sign Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves to two-way contracts

InsideHoops
 1 day ago

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guards Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves to two-way contracts. Ayayi appeared in 32 games (31 starts) for Gonzaga last season, averaging 12.0 points (.575 FG%, .389 3P%), 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.3 minutes. The 2020-21 All-WCC First Team honoree ranked third in the conference in true shooting percentage (.665) and scored in double figures 21 times last season. In three seasons at Gonzaga, Ayayi averaged 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 88 career games and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2020 WCC Tournament.

www.insidehoops.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga#Blog#The Los Angeles Lakers#Fg#First Team#Inside Hoops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

Joel Ayayi's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers Roster

Joel Ayayi will join the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing to a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 21-year-old averaged 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from three-point range for Gonzaga last season. All of those tools came together perfectly in a Final Four matchup against UCLA when he dropped 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting with six rebounds.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Profile: Joel Ayayi

The Charlotte Hornets own their own first-round pick and are owed second-round picks from the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers. Over the next couple of months, leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft, Swarm & Sting will take a look at prospects hoping to hear their name called on draft night.
NBAmidmajormadness.com

Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi prepared for the NBA Draft with The Guard Whisperer

Olin Simplis, also known as The Guard Whisperer, has worked with a long list of NBA players, including the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, and Steven Adams. As the 2021 NBA Draft approaches Thursday night, two of the newest names on that list are Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi.
NBAKXLY

Joel Ayayi of Gonzaga not selected in draft, signs with Lakers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Joel Ayayi was projected to be a late first round or early second round pick in the NBA draft Thursday, but instead he doesn’t hear his name called. Immediately following the draft it was reported that Ayayi has signed a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAPosted by
AllSooners

Former OU Star Austin Reaves Signs Free Agent Deal With the Lakers

Austin Reaves has a new home. After waiting throughout the 2021 NBA Draft to hear his named called, Reaves signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. In his final year for the Sooners last year, Reaves averaged 18.3 points per game, knocking down 30.5 percent of his attempts from 3-point range. The jumbo guard also pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game and dished out 4.6 assists per game.
NBAKXLY

NBA Draft preview: Joel Ayayi

SPOKANE, Wash. — Perhaps no player in Gonzaga history has improved his game more in his time in Spokane more than Joel Ayayi, and he will now hear his name called in the NBA draft Thursday night. Ayayi had a tough time finding playing time his first season and a...
NBABleacher Report

Lakers News: Latest on Mac McClung, Joel Ayayi, Chaundee Brown UDFA Contracts

The Los Angeles Lakers may have made the biggest splash on the day of the 2021 NBA draft with the acquisition of Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, but they were merely a blip on the radar during the actual draft.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...

Comments / 0

Community Policy