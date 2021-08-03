Heading up Mauna Kea? Officials urge caution as they enforce vehicle access rules

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rangers of Mauna Kea are alerting the public to practice extreme caution while traversing the road to the summit. Officials say as more visitors arrive to the islands, many want to explore, but may not be fully aware of the risks. One of the dangers near the summit is altitude sickness and other medical emergencies. There have also been a number of crashes and rollovers on the unpaved road.