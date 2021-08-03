Pentagon May be Using Artificial Intelligence to Predict Events “Days in Advance”
General Glen VanHerck, Commander of NORTHCOM and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), recently conducted a series of tests that delves into the precognitive abilities of AI. Called the Global Information Dominance Experiment 3 (GIDE 3), it basically consists of global sensor networks, artificial intelligence (AI) systems, and cloud computing resources in the aim to achieve information dominance as well as decision-making superiority. Read more for a video and additional information.www.techeblog.com
