DIY'er With Acura NSX Camper Adds Chopped-in-Half NSX Trailer

The Acura NSX is a genuinely usable supercar that you can drive every day, much like the surprisingly liveable Audi R8. Despite this, the car doesn't sell very well in some markets and is thus being discontinued. However, there seems to be no plans to kill the hybrid supercar off here in the US, and thanks to a couple of new spy shots we've come across from an NSX fan who lives in South Florida, it seems that the car will be getting a bit of an update. Check out the Instagram post below, which shows off new front and rear fascias, albeit hidden under camouflage.