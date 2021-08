Eight American athletes are in Tokyo today ready to tee up for their debut in the world spotlight. Four women and four men from Team USA are going to be competing to see who can be the best. This is only the second Olympics golf is back in the games after not being in the games for 112 years. For many professional golfers in these games, the atmosphere will be the most different. With little to no fans, this tournament might not have the same feel as it does in other tourneys. Tony Arrigo the Co-Owner over at Beechwood Golf Course in Fairview says fans have a lot to do with the overall feeling on the course.