Microsoft Officially Unveils Aqua Shift Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller
Another month, another special edition Xbox Wireless Controller. This time, Microsoft introduces Aqua Shirt, which boasts a surreal, color-shifting blue shimmer that will definitely make any gamer look twice. When being used, its prismatic color moves across the controller, making it feel as if it’s coming alive in your hands. It draws inspiration from the fantasy that gaming brings into our lives. Read more for additional pictures and information.www.techeblog.com
