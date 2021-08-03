SJSD nears moment of truth at Lake Contrary
All preschool classes will begin later this month at a place local school leaders had once consigned to history. The St. Joseph Early Childhood Learning Center features 19 classrooms meant to support the roughly 360 children who will be transferred from preschools at the Oak Grove and Keatley Center campuses, with a capacity for more than 100 more. This single location is meant to improve staff cooperation. Classes begin on Monday, Aug. 30, one week after the K-12 first day of school.www.newspressnow.com
