The pandemic has accelerated how distributors operate, including sales process, customer engagement and employee management. Remote/flexible work, technology adoption and customer behavior changes are here to stay. For employees, a paradigm shift in the meaning of job, career, growth and success is brewing. The issue for employers is how to successfully find and recruit the next generation of talent, then take that process and make it an effective pipeline to continually attract the best and brightest. When employees are passionate and dedicated to their work, the company benefits.