JOSEPH — One of the more unique events during Chief Joseph Days was the reenactment of the infamous 1896 robbery of the First Bank of Joseph. And, one of the more unique aspects of that was that one of the robbers was Dave Tucker, father of Harley Tucker, the man credited with starting the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo. To continue with the uniqueness, Tucker was caught, did his time and returned to Joseph to eventually serve as a vice president of the bank he once robbed.