Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Watch now: Illinois’ Ryan Walters speaks after fall camp

Courier-Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch now: Former SEC players settling in under first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema. "He's really still been the same guy that I met when he recruited me at Arkansas. Nothing's really changed."

www.thecourierexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walters
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#American Football#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLaudacy.com

Brad Johnson reached out to Myles Brennan's family after injury: 'His show won't stop'

After news broke that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan suffered a severe arm injury that required surgery, one of the first people to reach out was a Super Bowl champion. That was Brad Johnson, the father of LSU quarterback Max Johnson. His son had just been announced as the Tigers' starter due to the injury, but he wanted to check in on the Brennan family.
Indianapolis, INchatsports.com

Jim Harbaugh names Cade McNamara starting QB heading into fall camp

Michigan Football has their starting quarterback heading into fall camp, and he’s not letting anyone take the job away from him according to head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh spoke glowingly of Cade McNamara on Wednesday during Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. “Right now, Cade McNamara’s...
Warren, AR247Sports

Treylon Burks named to Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List

Razorback junior wideout Treylon Burks is one of 35 players in the country named to the 2021 Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List, it was announced Friday morning. Burks, 6-3, 225, is a preseason first team All-SEC selection and is projected by many to go in the first round of next year's NFL Draft.
Oregon Stateautzenzoo.com

Oregon Football: Ideal finish to 2022 recruiting class

Mario Cristobal came to Oregon football as one of the best recruiters in the country. Much to the approval of Duck fans, that hasn’t changed at all. The Ducks have reeled in some of the best recruiting classes in school history under Cristobal and while they haven’t quite had Chip Kelly levels of success when he was in Eugene just yet, they seem to be on the verge of major accomplishments. In fact, they’ve won back-to-back Pac-12 titles.
Ames, IAkiwaradio.com

Four Cyclones On Walter Camp Award Watch List

AMES, Iowa – Four Cyclones – Breece Hall (RB), Brock Purdy (QB), Mike Rose (LB) and Charlie Kolar (TE) – were named to the Walter Camp Award watch list, announced today and given annually to college football’s best player. A total of 35 players nationally made the list, and Iowa...
Ohio StateNBC4 Columbus

Watch: Ohio State’s Ryan Day speaks at Big Ten media days

INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day spoke Friday at the Big Ten media days. You can watch his comments in the player above. Ohio State is coming off a 7-1 season in which it advanced to the national championship game before falling to Alabama 52-24. Day did...
Ohio StateNBC4 Columbus

Watch: Ohio State’s Ryan Day talks about fall camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State opened fall camp Wednesday with the season less than a month away. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day gave spoke with the media, which you can watch in the video player above. Two of the biggest notes from Day’s press conference include the team’s vaccination status...
NFLGator Country

Fall camp preview: Five position battles to watch

Football is in the air. In about a week, the Gators will open fall camp with nobody knowing what to expect from them. On one hand, the Gators came six points and a thrown shoe away from making their first College Football Playoff appearance in 2020. They improved one of the worst defenses in school history by adding a pair of transfers on the defensive line, hiring two new coaches and signing an excellent recruiting class in the secondary.
College SportsLas Vegas Sun

Tate Martell is nonparticipant on first day of UNLV camp

Tate Martell did not suit up on the first day of UNLV training camp, but it’s only a matter of time before the high-profile transfer jumps into the team’s quarterback battle. UNLV opened camp on Wednesday with a two-hour practice session, and the addition of Martell has instilled some hope...
NFL247Sports

Everything Ryan Silverfield said about fall camp, quarterbacks and more

With fall camp scheduled to begin next week, Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield spoke with the media on Tuesday about the state of the team, name, image and likeness and conference realignment. ON WHAT THE TEAM LOOKS LIKE GOING INTO FALL CAMP. "On opening day, there are going to be a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy