Corvallis, OR

Mailbag: What is going on with GAPS Board?

Corvallis Gazette-Times
 2 days ago

The July 22 front page headline “Board considers accelerated search” raises numerous questions. Why is an accelerated search necessary? How much is this all costing Greater Albany Public Schools? Why did they fire Melissa Goff in the first place? The school board has been in rush mode since their election. In the Zoom group interview I watched prior to the election, none of the three new members mentioned having any experience in education. All three mainly wanted to get students back in school. Well, who was against that?

