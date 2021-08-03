MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

Leading off for our pitchers this week is Chris Flexen. No, not Logan Gilbert (I recommended him in last week’s post). Chris Flexen, however, has been pretty dang good himself. He’s 27, doesn’t have a great track record in the majors, and doesn’t necessarily have the underlying metrics to back up his performances this year. He’s also not flashy either, as he’s sporting an abysmal 5.9 strikeouts-per-nine clip as well. That being said, he’s made 17 starts and has a 3.35 ERA and 3.67 FIP. In fact, back on May 21st, he gave up eight earned runs in 1.2 innings of work against the Padres. Since then? Flexen has made nine starts and has a 5-1 record with a 2.15 ERA and a 41-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 58.2 innings pitched. Over his last three starts (against Texas and the Angels twice), he’s given up just two earned runs over 20 innings of work. Flexen has been getting the job done and is a huge reason why the Mariners have turned their season around. His upcoming schedule is a bit murky. He’s going to be making a start early next week against either Houston or Texas (very opposite ends of the offensive spectrum). Following that, he’ll likely make his next start against either the Rays or the Yankees, followed up again with either Texas or the Blue Jays. He’s been too good though not to roster and play for the time being.