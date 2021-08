With any luck, sidelined studs Aaron Judge (illness) and Corey Seager (hand) will be back in Week 18 (July 26-Aug. 1). Mike Trout (calf), Eloy Jimenez (pectoral), Alex Bregman (quadriceps) and Ketel Marte (hamstring) might still be another week away, but they at least have a chance of returning. If you've been struggling to fill their spots for however long they've been sidelined, well, hopefully you won't be needing to make use of this column for much longer.