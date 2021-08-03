Movies on Main Summer 2021 Line-Up!
We are excited to bring our community together with our Summer Movies Series 2021 at Joslin Park, on our beautiful town common. Please bring chairs and blankets to make yourself comfortable. The movies start at sunset. Please arrive early and set-up your spot before the movie begins as not to disturb the movie in progress. If the ground is damp, a small plastic tarp under your picnic blanket may help keep you dry. Wear bug spray. Bring your own snacks or visit our food vendors!www.oxfordma.us
