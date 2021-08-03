Food truck event to raise money for St. David's Jubilee Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, the Maryland Food Bank has seen an 88 percent increase for families in need. People who have never been food insecure, until now, are coming to the Food Bank for help. AJ Robinson, an Arbutus/Catonsville native, decided to bring awareness to the issues of food insecurity by cycling across the country and raising money for the Maryland Food Bank and the Sunshine Division in Oregon. “It was very humbling for me to have to ask people for food,” Robinson told WJZ outside the Maryland Food Bank as he finished up the last...