Text messages could encourage more people to get vaccinated

By Susan Carpenter
Bay News 9
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — With the delta variant raging and COVID vaccination numbers remaining stubbornly lower than the threshold needed to reach herd immunity, researchers say simple text messages could be a useful tool. “We found that text messages that stressed the accessibility of the vaccine and that included ‘ownership’ language...

Federal funds support efforts to get more people vaccinated

As part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Biden administration is providing $121 million to support community-based efforts to increase vaccinations in underserved communities. These awards will go to community-based organizations across the country that are working in communities to build vaccine confidence, share factual information about vaccines...
Over and over, the same refrain from people sick with covid: I wish I’d gotten the vaccine

Shelly Wachter was wary of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus because of what she described as the “white noise” surrounding its safety. After she had knee replacement surgery in Omaha a few weeks ago, though, she contracted covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. She was hospitalized and treated with supplemental oxygen, an ordeal she described as “pretty terrifying” to the Lincoln Journal Star.
Can Text Messages Help Boost Vaccine Appointments?

Ownership language showed an additional boost in appointment and vaccination rates. A recent study conducted by investigators from Carnegie Mellon University, in collaboration with the University of California, Los Angeles, has found that text messages can be an effective way to remind people to schedule their first COVID-19 vaccination appointment and also show up.
Texts about COVID-19 vaccines increase uptake

Sending follow-up text message reminders about receiving a COVID-19 vaccination improved appointment scheduling and vaccination rates in the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Health system, according to a Nature study yesterday. The randomized, controlled trial included 93,354 Californians who were eligible in early 2021 (ie, those above 65 or...
America Is Getting Unvaccinated People All Wrong

Last week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that COVID-19 is “becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” President Joe Biden said much the same shortly after. They are technically correct. Even against the fast-spreading Delta variant, the vaccines remain highly effective, and people who haven’t received them are falling sick far more often than those who have. But their vulnerability to COVID-19 is the only thing that unvaccinated people universally share. They are disparate in almost every way that matters, including why they haven’t yet been vaccinated and what it might take to persuade them. “‘The unvaccinated’ are not a monolith of defectors,” Rhea Boyd, a pediatrician and public-health advocate in the San Francisco Bay Area, tweeted on Saturday.
If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
If you haven't had your second dose of the COVID vaccine, expect a text message from the state

Pennsylvanians who received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines but didn’t get a second, expect a text message from the state’s Department of Health. Nearly 255,000 people haven’t received their second vaccination, and notifications will begin with the people who have missed the second dose by a few weeks or more, said Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam in a news conference Thursday.
More Vaccinated People Are Dying of COVID in England Than Unvaccinated – Here’s Why

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.

